Charges laid for 19 people following reports of gunshots in Melanchton

January 13, 2022

The New Year started with a bang in Melancthon Township.

Dufferin OPP charged 17 people and seized eight firearms after responding to reports of gunshots on Jan. 1.

When officers arrived on the scene they heard the sound of gunshots coming from a large field on County Road 17.

Dufferin OPP Officers entered the Melancthon property and located several people.

As a result of the investigation, 17 people have been charged with a total of 28 firearm related offences.

These offences include careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device of ammunition, possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place, breach of firearms regulation – store firearm of restricted weapon, unauthorized possession of firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of Firearm, and occupant of motor vehicle knowing there is a prohibited or restricted weapon.

After the incident, Dufferin OPP said one person was outstanding to be arrested and charged accordingly, in a press release.

Last Friday (Jan. 8), Dufferin OPP Street Crimes Unit received judicial authorization to execute a search warrant at a home in Brampton. As a result of the warrant, two people were charged and three firearms seized.

Amandeep SINGH, 25-year-old from Brampton has been charged with:

• Careless Use of a Firearm

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a restricted Weapon Obtained by Commission of an Offence

• Trafficking Firearms

• Transfer Firearm without Authority

Jagmohan SINGH, 30-year-old from Brampton has been charged with:

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Trafficking Firearms

• Transfer Firearm without Authority

• Fail to Report Lost or Stolen Firearm

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, at a later date in March, 2021, to answer to the charges. None of the charges have been proven in court.

