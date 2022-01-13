Hockey in ‘pause’ mode during current provincial restrictions

Written By Brian Lockhart

With current provincial restrictions shutting down hockey arenas across the province, the current buzz-word in hockey circles is that the season is ‘paused.’

Pretty much every league across the province is using that word in hopes that their seasons will get back on track in a couple of weeks.

The restrictions on arenas will remain in place until at least Jan. 27, and possibly longer if the provincial government decides the current lockdown needs to be extended.

Locally, hockey leagues seem to be pretty optimistic that their season will be able to continue at the end of January and finish their schedules.

The pause in hockey may mean that leagues will extend their season to make up for the missing games.

Shelburne Minor Hockey issued a statement: “Unfortunately, this means SMHA must pause all hockey activities through this three-week period.”

Adding, “the OHF and OMHA are pausing all in-person programming, games, practices, on-ice and off-ice training, etc., in its entirety beginning January 5, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. until 12:01 a.m. on January 27, 2022, unless restrictions are eased by the Ontario Government prior to the set date.”

In the Senior leagues, the Shelburne Muskies are just past the half-way mark in their season.

They are also sitting it out and waiting to see what happens.

The Western Ontario Athletic Association (WOAA) Senior Hockey League issued a statement saying: “Provincial restrictions have forced the season to be put on hold temporarily. Due to arenas being closed for three weeks, the WOAA Sr. Hockey League season was obligated to shut down for the duration of the closure. It is hoped and anticipated that this measure will be short term in nature and the season will be able to be completed.”

If the restrictions are lifted as currently scheduled, hockey leagues should be able to get back on track and finish the season. This could mean extending the schedule to include the games that were missed before going into playoff mode.

If restrictions are further imposed, leagues may have to adjust their schedule or in a worst-case scenario, cancel the rest of the season depending on how much longer restrictions are in place.

Currently there is an optimistic view that the season is just ‘paused’ for now and will continue at the end of the month.

