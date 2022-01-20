Co-op Corner: B.T. Builders

January 20, 2022

This week Tayler Benham from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about his experience and how B.T. Builders are contributing to our community’s future.

B.T. Builders was established in 2019 and is a custom carpentry company that provides any sort of construction and renovations from residential to commercial buildings. Bayly Teeuwissen is the owner and manager of the company and he has 2 employees, Tyler and Austin.

My job title is general labourer. My tasks usually include cleaning up a workspace so that it is clean when my co-workers are ready to work in that area. I also offer to grab tools from the trailer if needed.

Some tasks that I have done during the time I’ve been with BT Builders are framing walls and installing joists without the help of anyone. I would also like to learn how to use the track saw.

Some special equipment used at my placement includes a backhoe, skid steer, and a ramset. Some training that my placement has given me is the use of basic tool safely i.e skill saw, saw zall, framing nailer, jackhammer, hammer drill. I have discovered different careers such as HVAC contractor, stone mason, exterior foam painter, and building inspector (those who issue permits).

The first three careers: stone mason, exterior foam painter and HVAC contractor, are associated with my placement because we see them on almost every job site.

For example, our job in Orangeville was an old shop building and the driveway and parking lot was in very bad shape, with cracks everywhere and potholes that would total a car’s bumper.

Once we were done with all the windows and the painters were done painting the insulation, the stonemasons came in and interlock and paved the parking lot.

The building had no heating or air conditioning before, so the HVAC contractors had to run everything from scratch.

The building department is associated with my placement because before we even start a job, whether it is a renovation or an addition, by law, there needs to be a permit for it.

Before you get a permit, you need to get an appointment with the building department. Show them your drawing and from there on they will tell what you need to add or change in the build.

B.T. Builders has been a part of the Centre Dufferin Coop program since the company started, offering local students the opportunity to discover a career in the building industry.

