Arrest made following local firearm incident

January 20, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin OPP have arrested one person in relation to a weapons incident in Shelburne.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 17), Dufferin OPP officers responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a person with a firearm. 

Police said the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle. 

Officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle near the intersection of Main Street and Dufferin County Rd. 124 without incident, and the suspect was taken into custody without injury to the public, accused, or officers. 

As a result of the investigation, a firearm was seized by police. 

Dufferin OPP said in a press release on Jan. 17 that the suspect is in police custody and awaiting a bail hearing. 

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage in relation to the incident are asked to call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting the information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. 



         

