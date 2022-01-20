Bracebridge man reported missing in the region

January 20, 2022 · 0 Comments

A missing Bracebridge man was last seen in the Orangeville Area.

The Bracebridge Detachment of the OPP is searching for 48-year-old James Gamble, after receiving a missing person report on Jan. 15 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

OPP were told that Gamble had left his Bracebridge residence for work on the morning of January 14, 2022, did not attend his workplace and did not return home. Police and his family have concerns for his safety and wellbeing.

Investigators have received information that Gamble was last seen in the Orangeville area. He is believed to be operating a white 2014 Ram 1500 quad cab pickup truck with a black cap. The vehicle has the Ontario licence plate AP32415.

Gamble is described as a 48-year-old white male, 5’8” tall, slim build with white hair and blue eyes.

Police are continuing their investigation into the whereabouts of Gamble and are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone who has any information pertaining to the location of Gamble, or has seen his white 2014 Ram 1500 pickup truck, is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 705 645-2211 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Readers Comments (0)