Ontario SPCA shares handful of tips on pet winter safety

January 27, 2022

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

As winter temperatures plummet, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is reminding pet owners to take extra precautions to keep their pets safe during the extreme weather.

“Our furry friends depend on us to look out for their needs,” said Dr. Julia Hughes, Shelter Health & Wellness Veterinarian with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “In cold winter conditions it’s important to consider every part of your pet’s daily routine to ensure they are comfortable and safe at all times.”

To help owners the SPCA has provided a number of tips on winter pet safety, starting with supervising outdoor time.

“Some dogs want to be outside, regardless of the weather. Even if your dog has a thick coat, keep an eye on them when they are outside playing, to watch for early signs that they’re cold such as holding up paws or shivering,” wrote the SPCA in a press release.

Other tips include:

• Modifying outdoor activities – limiting the length of time spent outside and choosing walking routes that loop past your house, in case you or your pet needs to go in to get warm;

• Leaving pets at home – leave your animals at home where they are warm and safe when you’re running errands. Cars cool down quickly and don’t hold in body heat, which can lead to animals suffering from cold stress, hypothermia or frostbite;

• Watch for cats seeking warmth under vehicle hoods – knock on the hood of your car or sound the horn before starting the engine. Cats hiding under hoods can be injured or killed by the fan belt;

• Keep paws clean – use a damp towel to wipe your pet’s paws and underside if they’ve walked along salted sidewalks or roads. Salt and other chemicals used to melt snow and ice on roads and sidewalks can irritate and burn your pet’s sensitive paws and can cause illness if ingested;

• Clean up car spills – keep an eye out for antifreeze, or other automotive leaks in your driveway. Antifreeze has a sweet taste that can be attractive to animals and can be fatal if ingested;

• Know your animas unique needs – cats, puppies and short-coated dogs are particularly vulnerable in cold temperatures. Some dogs, especially short-coated breeds, puppies, and elderly dogs may benefit form a dog sweater or coat as an extra layer of warmth.

For more winter pet safety tips, visit the Ontario SPCA website: www.ontariospca.ca.

