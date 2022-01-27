Family Transition Place gets $40,000 donation from Galt Foundation

January 27, 2022 · 0 Comments

Family Transition Place (FTP) recently received a $40,000 from the Galt Family Foundation, which supports the important service they provide to women and families in need.

Each year, FTP has been able to support hundreds of women and their children through access to the emergency shelter and counselling services.

Like many other agencies serving vulnerable populations, FTP’s services and facilities were adapted rapidly due to the

COVID-19 pandemic.

The ongoing support of generous community partners like the Galt Family Foundation will help FTP continue providing safety, support and hope to the Dufferin and Caledon communities.

“If nothing else, the pandemic has shown us that we need to be prepared for any obstacle,” remarks FTP’s Executive Director, Norah Kennedy. “This substantial donation from the Galt Family Foundation will help us maintain a high level of service and keep the women and children we serve, safe. These funds will also support our critical programs and services, which—we are proud to say— have continued—uninterrupted—over the last two years. We owe a lot of that success to tremendous community partners like the Galt Family Foundation. We are tremendously grateful.”

John Galt, president and CEO of Husky Technologies, founded the Galt Family Foundation with his family as a way to give back to the community. When asked why this contribution in support of FTP’s work was so important to him and his family, Mr. Galt replied, “The Galt Family Foundation invests in the communities we live in, with a special emphasis on supporting those who are vulnerable in our society. The last year has placed tremendous burdens on those at risk, affecting both their mental and physical well-being. Family Transition Place has never been more important and we are pleased to be able to play a small part in helping those in need.”

Readers Comments (0)