Suspect in Shelburne murder found dead in vehicle

January 27, 2022

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A 44-year-old Orangeville man wanted on an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of a women in Shelburne has been found dead.

Dufferin OPP announced on Jan. 20 that the body of Scott Pinney had been discovered inside his abandoned vehicle in a secluded area near Hearst, Ont. on Jan. 17 by a passerby.

The death has not been deemed suspicious or a suicide, according to police.

Pinney was being sought by police on an arrest warrant for second-degree murder in connection to the death of 65-year old Debra Neale. Neale’s body was discovered by Dufferin OPP officers in a home on Main Street on Jan. 8 following a well-being check.

Neale’s death was officially ruled a homicide following a post-mortem examination conducted by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Pinney on Jan. 15.

The Dufferin OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) Unit and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

