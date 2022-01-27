Collision at local parking lot results in charges from OPP

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with alcohol related offences as a result of a collision investigation.

On January 21, 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in a parking lot on Main Street East, in the Town of Shelburne. The Dufferin OPP officer was led into an impaired operation investigation after speaking to the involved parties.

As a result of the investigation, Paul CARD, 53-year-old, from Collingwood has been charged with:

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

• Operation while prohibited

These charges have not been proven

in court.

The accused is in custody awaiting a bail hearing. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for 45 days.

