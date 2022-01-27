Dufferin OPP investigating recent collision

January 27, 2022 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a motor vehicle collision between a transport truck and two cars in Amaranth Township.

On January 24, 2022, at approximately 1:45pm, the Dufferin OPP along with Dufferin County EMS and Orangeville Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle collision on Dufferin County Road 109 at Dufferin County Road 12 in Amaranth Township.

As a result of the collision, two people, from separate cars, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

