Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP investigating recent collision

January 27, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a motor vehicle collision between a transport truck and two cars in Amaranth Township.

On January 24, 2022, at approximately 1:45pm, the Dufferin OPP along with Dufferin County EMS and Orangeville Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle collision on Dufferin County Road 109 at Dufferin County Road 12 in Amaranth Township. 

As a result of the collision, two people, from separate cars, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Trails ready for local snowmobilers

Written By Brian Lockhart The recent dumping of snow may have caused concern for some people, but for those who enjoy snowmobiling, it was a ...

Headwaters denies SIEU’s kitchen staffing allegations

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre and a union representing thousands of health care workers in the province are ...

Local agriculture group shares list of requests for proposed gravel pit 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) has released a list of requests for Strada Aggregate, a ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support