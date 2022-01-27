Current & Past Articles » Police news

Impaired driver nabbed by local police

January 27, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with impaired operation as a result of a motor vehicle collision.

On January 23, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for a vehicle in the ditch in Amaranth Township. A Dufferin OPP officer spoke to the involved driver and was led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Robert LINDSAY, 64-year-old, from Caledon has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in March of 2022, to answer to the charges. These charges have not been proven in court. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Trails ready for local snowmobilers

Written By Brian Lockhart The recent dumping of snow may have caused concern for some people, but for those who enjoy snowmobiling, it was a ...

Headwaters denies SIEU’s kitchen staffing allegations

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre and a union representing thousands of health care workers in the province are ...

Local agriculture group shares list of requests for proposed gravel pit 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) has released a list of requests for Strada Aggregate, a ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support