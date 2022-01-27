Impaired driver nabbed by local police

January 27, 2022 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with impaired operation as a result of a motor vehicle collision.

On January 23, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for a vehicle in the ditch in Amaranth Township. A Dufferin OPP officer spoke to the involved driver and was led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Robert LINDSAY, 64-year-old, from Caledon has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in March of 2022, to answer to the charges. These charges have not been proven in court. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca

Readers Comments (0)