Serious traffic collision under investigation: Dufferin OPP

February 3, 2022

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision between a car and a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the Town of Mono.

On February 1, 2022, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the Dufferin OPP along with Dufferin County EMS, Simcoe County EMS and Rosemont Fire Department responded to a serious two vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 89 and Airport Road (County Road 18) in the Town of Mono.

As a result of the collision, the lone occupant of the car sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted by ORNGE Air Ambulance to a Toronto area trauma centre. Both occupants of the SUV sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team is investigating alongside Dufferin OPP. The investigation is ongoing and road closures can be expected for several hours. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

