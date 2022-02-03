Ice fishing tournament features winter fun and big prizes

Written By Brian Lockhart

While some people prefer to stay indoors during the winter months, other relish this time of year and enjoy the winter sports that are only available for a couple of months.

Snowmobiling, skiing, and outdoor skating, have a short window of opportunity every season that allows people to take advantage of freshly fallen snow and frozen lakes.

When lakes freeze over, it is time for those who are really into winter activities to head out on the ice and enjoy a day of ice fishing.

While some anglers like to come fully prepared with a portable hut, heater, auger, and a cooler full of snacks, others prefer the open air approach with a lawn chair and a warm coat and gloves.

It is a sport that takes patience. There’s no guarantee you’ll bring in a fish, but half the fun is just being out there on the ice.

The Island Lake Conservation Area currently has 11 inches of ice making it safe for people to venture out.

Many local residents enjoy spending time on the frozen lake and the park also attracts many visitors from out of town.

The Conservation Area hosts two fishing derbies each year.

In July it hosts the annual bass derby with prizes for the biggest catch in several categories.

Coming up on February 12, the Park will host its annual ice fishing derby.

You can register to participate and drop your fishing line in a bid to win some great cash prizes.

First prize for the largest Northern Pike is $2,500.

Second and third prize for Northern Pike is $500 and $250.

If you bring in the largest Yellow Perch, you can win $375.

The largest Black Crappie also brings in a prize of $375.

The derby will get underway at 8:00 a.m., and wrap up at 5:00 p.m.

You must have a valid Ontario Fishing License to participate in the derby.

