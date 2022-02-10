Skating track now open at Hyland Park in Shelburne

February 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

If you enjoy getting outdoors and skating, the skate track at Hyland Park in Shelburne is now ready for some winter fun.

The park is open every day from dawn to dusk.

The track is around 400 meters long and runs a path around the outside of the park so a few laps around should give you a good workout.

With the colder weather, the skate track is in good shape with nicely groomed ice thanks to the efforts of Town staff.

The track has proved be very popular and was very busy over the weekend as local residents decided to get outdoor and have some fun.

There are a few rules to keep in mind when using the skate track.

No hockey sticks, pucks or other team sports are permitted on rinks without side boards due to the inherent danger to other skaters.

When on the ice, you should maintain a two-metre distance from others not in your household, in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocol.

Wearing a mask is recommended but not mandatory when on the ice. It is also recommended you wear a CSA-approved helmet when on the ice to reduce risk of injury.

All other regular park rules apply to the skating track.

The track provides a free activity during the winter months that is not only fun, but provides some good exercise.

Readers Comments (0)