Strada Aggregate agrees to meet with NDACT

February 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Strada Aggregate, a company proposing to quarry below the water table at a gravel pit near Honeywood, has agreed to meet with North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) to discuss their proposed terms and conditions.

NDACT announced in an email update on Feb. 2 that the two organizations had agreed to meet, with a tentative date in the works for the end of February.

“The fact that any aggregate industry has reached out to a grassroots group, however this turns out, if we reach an agreement of not, is pretty significant,” said Karren Wallace, chair of NDACT. “Generally, they’re at odds on other sides of the table, so this is pretty significant for any grassroots organization who may be at odds with an application in their community.”

In late January, NDACT released a list of key terms and conditions they were requesting Strada Aggregate follow. The first condition the local taskforce requested was the hiring of a community trusted consultant, whose findings would dictate the other conditions.

NDACT said if the consultant agreed with the science behind the application and deemed it viable, the taskforce would be prepared to not challenge the application. As part of the agreement not to challenge, Strada is asked to create a substantial fund to aid in court costs for residents who may experience water problems as well as commit to an annual funding of 10 cents per tonne of their extracted aggregate to the Honeywood Arena.

However, if the consultant sees the reports and does not agree that the science is supported, Strada is requested to not continue with the application.

“Should Strada still pursue an application for a quarry, NDACT would fully engage in opposing such a quest,” read an NDACT press release from Jan. 24.

Strada Aggregate brought forward a presentation proposing the quarry to Melanchthon Council in October of 2021. The Strada Aggregate quarry is proposed to be constructed in an existing gravel pit, located in the area of 4th Line and County Rd. 17 in Melanchthon, and is designed to extract 2 million tonnes while extending below the water table.

Following their meeting at the end of February, NDACT said the taskforce hopes to hold a meeting with the community by the end of March to provide updates.

Readers Comments (0)