Muskies trailing 2-0 in playoff series with Ripley

February 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Senior hockey is back after a pause in the action due to restrictions in place by the provincial government.

The last games in the WOAA Senior division were played on December 29, before the provincial lockdown shut down arenas across the province.

With the regular season interrupted, league executives had to make a decision on how to carry on once restrictions were lifted and games resumed.

It was decided that the Senior League would go directly into the playoffs based on the standings as of the shut-down.

That meant the Shelburne Muskies would be up against the Ripley Wolves in the first round.

The Muskies came to the series as the number eight team with an 8 – 9 record and 16 points – six points ahead of the Creemore Coyotes.

Only the top eight teams made it to the AA playoffs so the Muskies managed to make it into the playoff line-up.

The Wolves came to the series as the first place team with an 11-3 record including one overtime loss.

Game one of the series got underway in Ripley on Friday, February 4. That game ended with a 7 – 1 win for the Wolves.

The series was in Shelburne the following night when fans came out to see the hometown team at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The Muskies were first on the scoreboard in the first period, but that’s all they could do for the night. The game was a repeat with Ripley again leaving the ice with a 7 – 1 win, to lead the series 2 – 0.

In other series in the AA championship, the Clinton Radars are up against the Minto 81’s. Minto is leading that series 1-0.

The Durham Thundercats are leading 1-0 over the Seaforth Centenaires.

The Tavistock Royals lead 2-0 in their series with the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks.

The Shelburne / Ripley series will return to the ice this weekend.

Game three of the series will get underway in Ripley on Friday, February 11.

Game four will be in Shelburne on Saturday, February 12. Game time is 8:00 p.m.

