Police charge pair with vehicle theft, BnE, fentanyl possesion

February 17, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Police charge pair with theft of vehicles, break and enter, fentanyl possesion

Dufferin OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have charged two people for break and enter, theft of motor vehicles and drug possession in a several month investigation. 

In October of 2021, Dufferin OPP received a report of a break and enter at a Shelburne Towing compound. This incident sparked an investigation that linked one of the people involved to several other occurrences and outstanding warrants. On January 28, 2022, the Dufferin OPP CSCU located the two people involved in Grey County and arrested and charged them for the following offences:

Ernest James WALLA, 49-year-old, of no fixed address, was charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

• Possession of Schedule 1 Substance – Fentanyl

• Possession of Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine

• Drive under Suspension

• Break and Enter

• Theft of Motor Vehicle – (two counts)

• Mischief Under $5000 – (eight counts)

• Theft Over $5000

• Arson

• Alter Vehicle Identification Number

• Fail to Comply with Undertaking –
(two counts)

Alexander FRIEST, 34-year-old, of no fixed address, was charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

WALLA is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing. FREIST is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in April of 2022, to answer to the charges. None of these charges have been proven in court.



         

