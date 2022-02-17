Impaired driver recently charged in Shelburne

Dufferin OPP charged a driver with impaired operation following a traffic stop in the Town of Shelburne.

On February 5, 2022, at approximately 4:20 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer initiated a traffic stop on Main Street East, in the Town of Shelburne. The officer was led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Elizabeth GAGLIARDI, 44-year-old, from Toronto has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in April of 2022, to answer to the charge. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days. These charges have not been proven in court.

