Muskies trail 3-0 in series with Ripley Wolves

February 17, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Senior Muskies are one game away from elimination in their first-round playoff series with the Ripley Wolves.

The WOAA Senior League went directly into playoff mode when they returned to play after the provincial shut-down restricted sports in the province.

The month-long break meant that the regular season was behind schedule so the League made the decision to go directly into playoffs rather than try to extend the season by playing the missing games.

As a result of the delay, some teams had played more games than others. To compensate for this, the line-up for the playoffs was determined by winning percentage, not the usual standings that would have been in place if all teams completed the same number of games.

As the eighth-place team, the Muskies squeezed into the AA playoffs and were up against the first place Ripley Wolves.

Game one of the series got underway on Friday, February 4, in Ripley and ended with a 7 – 1 win for the Wolves.

The teams were back at it the following night when they took to the ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) in Shelburne.

The Muskies were down by two games when Ripley left the ice with a 6-2 win.

Game three was scheduled to be in Ripley but it was postponed by the Wolves request – presumably due to weather.

The teams returned to Shelburne for a third game on Saturday, February 12, at the CDRC.

The Muskies took a 1 – 0 lead in the first period, but by the end of the third, the Wolves were leading and left the ice with a 5 – 3 win.

The Muskies must win to keep the series alive. One more loss means the season

is over.

In other AA championships series, the Minto 81’s, are leading the Clinton Radars 1-2.

The Seaforth Centenaires are leading the Durham Thundercats 3-1.

The Tavistock Royals were leading the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks 2-1 as of Saturday night.

Game four of the Muskies / Wolves series will get underway this Friday, February 18, in Ripley.

If the Muskies can win and keep the series alive, game five will be in Shelburne on Saturday, February 19.

That game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

