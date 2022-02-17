Melancthon councillor resigns

The CAO/Clerk of the Corporation of the Township of Melancthon received written notification on February 15, 2022 from Councillor Wayne Hannon of his resignation from Council, effective immediately.

“Although it was my intention to remain on council until November 30, 2022, a recent opportunity has come forward and I am pursuing it. Hours will conflict with my council and committee obligations and, therefore, I resign effective immediately,” said Hannon in his resignation letter.

“To the people who have supported me and given encouragement I would like to say thank you. To Deputy-Mayor Besley, you only chaired one meeting of council but it was the best meeting I have had the pleasure of attending. To councillors Mercer and McLean, it was a pleasure working with you and I thank you for your commitment to Melancthon and

its residents.”

The Township of Melancthon said in a recent press release that it wishes to thank Mr. Hannon for his service and dedication to the Township and to the many Boards and Committees he has served on.

Pursuant to the Municipal Act, Council will declare the seat vacant at the next regular meeting of Council.

