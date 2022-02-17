Local SPCA fundraising for 10th Annual National Cupcake Day

February 17, 2022

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is inviting the community to help “bake” a difference for animals in need this February, with the 10th annual National Cupcake Day fundraiser on Feb. 28.

“Is there anything sweeter than a day devoted to eating cupcakes and raising funds to help animals in need,” said Dawn Lyons, manager for Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “This is the 10th anniversary of National Cupcake Day and we’re challenging everyone who cares about animals to get involved in this delicious fundraising event.”

Organized by the Ontario SPCA in support of participating SPCAs, humane societies and rescue groups across Canada, National Cupcake Day has been held annually since 2012, and has raised over $4.1 million to date. Locally the fundraiser has raised over $55,000 in ten years for animals in need.

Rather than hosting an in-person Cupcake Day party, the Ontario SPCA is asking people to pre-heat their ovens, mix up some icing, and take part in the National Cupcake Day Decorating Contest presented by Robin Hood and Milk-Bone. Participants can take part in the event by registering, submitting a photo of their cupcake creation for the chance to win prizes, and having family/friends support them by voting and donating to the online fundraiser.

This year the Ontario SPCA is looking to raise $100,000 for animals in need, and at the time of print has already raised over $45,000 of their goal, according to their website.

Locally, the Orangeville & District SPCA is hoping to raise $3,500 this year.

“This National Cupcake Day fundraiser is huge for the Orangeville SPCA,” explained Lyons. “It provides much needed funds to help animals with the cost of care.”

Funds raised through National Cupcake Day will remain local and will go towards the cost of care for the animals including spays and neuters, vaccinations and their entire stay with the Orangeville & District SPCA.

National Cupcake Day will take place on Feb. 28. To register to participate in the fundraising event visit www.nationalcupcakeday.ca.

