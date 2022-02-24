Ontario government provides support for agricultural and horticultural societies

Written By Rob Paul

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Government of Ontario announced that it will provide $1 million to support the Province’s agricultural and horticultural societies who continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will help them continue to operate and support their important efforts to educate people about the value and significance of agriculture in the province.

The funding will flow through the Agricultural and Horticultural Support and Recovery Funding Initiative and builds investments of more than $7 million to assist these organizations during the pandemic.

This initiative features two funding streams: Base Support Funding and Hardship Funding for eligible Agricultural Societies.

Base Support Funding will be issued to all eligible Agricultural and Horticultural Societies through funding payments of $1,000 as a means of supporting their continued incorporation and activities. Hardship Funding for eligible Agricultural Societies will provide additional support which will be based on reported gate revenues from 2019. This will help off-set operating losses, liabilities, and fixed overhead costs related to land and buildings.

Agricultural and horticultural societies across Ontario are represented by two independent associations: The Ontario Association of Agricultural Societies represents 213 rural Agricultural Societies, and the Ontario Horticultural Association represents over 270

Horticultural Societies.

“The members of the Ontario Horticultural Association express their gratitude to Minister Thompson and the Ontario government for their continued support during these challenging times,” said Charles Freeman, President of the Ontario Horticultural Association. “This funding will assist the societies and clubs in their ongoing endeavours to serve and beautify their communities.”

Agricultural and Horticultural Societies play a critical role in educating Ontarians on the importance of agriculture and celebrating a rural way of life. Supporting the important sector, at this time, will ensure the long traditions and economic contributions of the societies will continue and strengthen as the province manages the impacts of COVID-19 and moves forward into the future.

Eligible agricultural and horticultural societies can expect to receive funding before March 31, 2022.

