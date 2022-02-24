Taking away Canadian pride

I have been thinking a lot about something I noticed driving along Main Street. Last year, there was a walk through town for “Black Lives Matter”, and I noticed someone has been hired to encourage all types of people. In that light, I am writing my first-ever Letter to the Editor.

Obviously, the Town believes all lives matter, and that everyone deserves respect, as do I. There is a sign on Main Street with Trudeau’s name and an obscene gesture. Mr. Trudeau is not my favourite person, but he deserves respect as much as anyone, especially as he is the head of our country.

I don’t know the person who put that sign on his porch but, if I put up a sign stating “I hate _________” and filled in a racial slur about his ethnicity, I would expect the community and Town would rise up and demand that I take it down.

I would expect the same action about a hate sign about our Prime Minister (or anyone). This kind of thing is taking away a lot of my pride about being a Canadian.

Susan Spires

Shelburne

