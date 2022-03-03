Dufferin–Caledon receiving over $500,000 from provincial grant

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Three recreation facilities in Dufferin-Caledon will be making upgrades after receiving funding from the Ontario government.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones announced last Friday (Feb.25) that the Township of Melancthon, the Orangeville Curling Club, and the Town of Caledon would be receiving over $528,000 through the Ontario Trillium Fund (OTF) grant.

The funding will help complete needed infrastructure repairs at the sport and recreation facilities including retrofits and rehabilitation to meet public health requirements, and to ensure continued programing and services.

“COVID-19 has been a challenge for so many not-for-profit tourism, culture, sport and recreation organizations, and I am proud that our government is supporting their recovery through the Community Building Fund,” said Jones. “Investing in upgrades to these facilities ensures that Dufferin-Caledon residents will have places to reconnect and socialize when it is safe to do so.”

The Township of Melancthon has been allocated $62,700 in funding to make structural upgrades to the Horning’s Mills Community Centre.

“It’s vitally important to rural Ontario that we continue to support and build on our community-based assets such as the Horning’s Mills Community Hall,” said Melancthon Mayor Darren White. “That’s why we are so please to have received an OTF community building grant for some much-needed repairs so our community can continue to enjoy everything from yoga to craft fairs to community dinners and everything in between.”

The Orangeville Curling Club was granted $66,5000 in funding to go towards updating and upgrades to the building.

“The Orangeville Curling Club is extremely excited to be receiving grant money from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. We have been serving the Orangeville, Dufferin and Caledon area for more than 50 years and the funding will be used to upgrade the curling facility,” said Patti Weir, Curling Club communication representative. “We are thankful for the grant as it will help us to provide a healthy, active sports facility for family, friends, and the greater community.”

The Town of Caledon will receive funding of $399,400 to make facility upgrades and replacements for the pool area at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness.

“This significant funding is a tremendous boost for our community providing much needed upgrades to the pool area at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness,” said Mayor Allan Thompson. “Residents of all ages will benefit.”

The Ontario government is providing almost $46 million to support 186 municipalities, Indigenous community and non-profit tourism, culture, sport and recreation organization. In total, the Community Building Fund is investing $105 million to support community arts and culture, heritage, tourism, sport and recreation organizations.

