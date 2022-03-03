Current & Past Articles » Police news

Driver facing charges after intentionally striking police cruisers

March 3, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP are currently investigating a driver who intentionally drove his vehicle into several police cruisers while fleeing from police.

On Feb. 17 at approximately 4:25 p.m., officers located a stolen vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 10 in Orangeville. The driver of the vehicle is currently wanted by police and is prohibited from driving. The driver has a history of fleeing from police and therefore officers attempted to strategically stop the vehicle by using a rolling block maneuver.

The suspect deliberately struck several police cruisers with his vehicle while fleeing the scene. For public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle. The suspect is known to police and is facing additional charges. 

Luckily there were no injuries as a result of this incident. 

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2018 Chevrolet Spark, 4-door, hatchback, grey in colour bearing an Ontario licence plate, CMLK 545.                 

Anyone who has any information on this incident or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle, is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Council supports Ukraine, condemns Russian invasion

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Shelburne Town Council has given its unanimous support to the Ukraine in condemning the invasion by Russian ...

Emergency Declaration officially terminated in Shelburne 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Almost two years after declaring a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town ...

MoD launching new research tool for historic landmarks

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Have you ever wondered what a historical landmark looked like in the time period it was built?  ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support