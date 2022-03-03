Impaired driver charged by Dufferin OPP over the weekend

Dufferin OPP charged a driver with impaired operation after the report of a vehicle in a ditch on Airport Road in the Town of Mono.

On February 27, 2022, at approximately 5:00 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch. On arrival at the scene, the officer was led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Deodat GOPI, 37-year-old, from Etobicoke has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in May of 2022, to answer to the charges. The accused driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to make sound judgements. One bad decision could destroy or end your life, destroy or end the life of another person and leave countless people

heartbroken.

The Dufferin OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

