Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin Warden bringing forward request to fly Ukrainian Flag

March 10, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

As communities across the county show their support for Ukraine, Dufferin County could be the next to join the wave
of solidarity. 

Dufferin County Warden Wade Mills announced in a press release last Friday (March 3) that he would be bringing a motion forward at the next County Council meeting seeking support to fly the Ukrainian flag at County offices. 

“We have all been horrified by recent news of the Russian military’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine. Dufferin County lends our community’s collective voice to the millions of other voices around the world seeking up to vehemently condemn this aggression,” said Mills in the statement. “On behalf of Council, staff and our Dufferin County community, I offer our thoughts and support for the Ukrainian people as they defend their freedom and autonomy.” 

Communities in Dufferin County including Shelburne, Orangeville and Mono have already passed motions to have the Ukrainian flag fly at their respective
town halls. 

In the statement, Mills also encouraged residents to show support for the people of Ukraine and Ukrainian-Canadians by donating to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. 

The next Dufferin County Council meeting is scheduled to be held on March 10 at 7 p.m. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Cricket Club looking for new players

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Cricket Club is looking for new players to join and play the sport this season. After the inaugural season ...

Flato hosts public engagement meeting

Written By Brian Lockhart Flato Developments, the company building the new development in Beeton just off Main Street on the west end of the town, ...

International Women’s Day recognized through campaign

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global celebration of the accomplishments of women and in honour ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support