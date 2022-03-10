Shelburne Council approves contribution to community fund

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Shelburne Town Council has contributed money towards a new community fund to benefit and help support local charities and programs.

During their meeting on Feb. 28, Shelburne Council approved a contribution of $1,000 from the municipal grant funding reserve to establish the new Shelburne Community Fund with Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF).

“We look forward to working with the town, and making this grow so we can benefit the town,” said Gord Gallaugher, president of Dufferin Community Foundation.

The Shelburne Community Fund is based on using interest income earned from donations to provide grants to qualified projects and charities that will enhance the quality of life for local residents. In October of 2021, Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) made a presentation to Council requesting the town set up the community fund for Shelburne, and town staff has since worked with the registered charity to finalize an agreement and establish the new community fund.

Some stipulations of the newly established fund include having approved projects take place primarily within the Town of Shelburne and that the disbursement income is not used to support ongoing operations or services normally provided by the town.

Gallaugher previously noted the fund could support projects such as trails enhancement, programs for children or seniors, recreation and healthcare.

A similar fund also managed by Dufferin Community Foundation has been established in the Township of Mulmur.

“Once it’s established then members of the community are able to make directed donations to that fund which will be used within the Town of Shelburne,” explained Mayor Wade Mills.

In the council report, staff noted that it will take a number of years for the fund to grow and will need other donations or bequeaths to support grants being distributed. The report also added that no disbursement income will be given until the fund holds a minimum of $20,000 in original capital.

Any donations made to the Shelburne Community Fund will be issued a charitable tax receipt by the DCF.

