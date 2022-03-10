Current & Past Articles » General News

Upcoming events at local library 

March 10, 2022   ·   0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library is running the following March Break programs: 

• Monday, March 14 – 10am – Scientists in Situ (now full)

• Tuesday, March 15 – Virtual Art Show Link  

• Tuesday, March 15 – Booking It Video

• Wednesday, March 16 – LEGO Challenge

• Thursday, March 17 – Sleepy Story Time @7pm on our Facebook page

• Friday, March 18 – 10:30 -Story Time video on YouTube

• Friday, March 18 –  Explore the Toronto Zoo – registrants will receive a link

• Saturday, March 19 – 10am –Scientists in Situ

To register for these upcoming events call 519-925-2168 or send an email to frontdesk@shelburnelibrary.ca

The Library is fully open for browsing the collection and computer use.  Masks are required.  Time and capacity limits are in place and the library still offers curbside pickup as an option if that is preferable.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Cricket Club looking for new players

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Cricket Club is looking for new players to join and play the sport this season. After the inaugural season ...

Flato hosts public engagement meeting

Written By Brian Lockhart Flato Developments, the company building the new development in Beeton just off Main Street on the west end of the town, ...

International Women’s Day recognized through campaign

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global celebration of the accomplishments of women and in honour ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support