Upcoming events at local library 

March 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library is running the following March Break programs:

• Monday, March 14 – 10am – Scientists in Situ (now full)

• Tuesday, March 15 – Virtual Art Show Link

• Tuesday, March 15 – Booking It Video

• Wednesday, March 16 – LEGO Challenge

• Thursday, March 17 – Sleepy Story Time @7pm on our Facebook page

• Friday, March 18 – 10:30 -Story Time video on YouTube

• Friday, March 18 – Explore the Toronto Zoo – registrants will receive a link

• Saturday, March 19 – 10am –Scientists in Situ

To register for these upcoming events call 519-925-2168 or send an email to frontdesk@shelburnelibrary.ca

The Library is fully open for browsing the collection and computer use. Masks are required. Time and capacity limits are in place and the library still offers curbside pickup as an option if that is preferable.

