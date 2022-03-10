Three people charged by Dufferin OPP over stolen property

Members of the Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have charged three people in relation to a several month-long investigation. The investigation involved stolen vehicles that had the Vehicle Identification Numbers (V.I.N.) tampered with.

In the fall of 2021, Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit commenced an investigation into stolen vehicles after a previously seized vehicle was found to have had the V.I.N. tampered with.

In December of 2021 and January 2022, five vehicles were seized, with judicial authorization, in relation to this investigation. The seized vehicles were all found to have their V.I.N. tampered with. In February 2022, the Dufferin OPP CSCU charged three people with the following:

The identities of the accused will not be released for investigative reasons.

Accused #1, 30-year-old, was charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – 7 counts

• Fraud Over $5000 – 2 counts

• Trafficking Stolen Property – 3 counts

Accused #2, 27-year-old, was charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – 7 counts

• Fraud Over $5000 – 2 counts

• Trafficking Stolen Property – 3 counts

Accused #3, 30-year-old, was charged with:

• Fraud Over $5000

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in April of 2022, to answer to the charges.

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers at: www.crimestopperssdm.com or call 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS).

