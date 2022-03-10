Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP investigating theft from vehicle break ins 

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of e Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after reports of several vehicles being entered over the last two weeks.

Since mid-February, 2022, Dufferin OPP has received several reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles on the roads surrounding the village of Laurel in Amaranth Township. 

There is no suspect description at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Dufferin OPP reminds local residents that theft is a crime of opportunity. Thieves often look for unattended or unsecured property to steal. Always secure your vehicle by removing car keys, locking all doors and windows, removing all valuables from plain view, and never leave your car running and unattended.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.



         

