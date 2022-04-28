Mom Market held at Museum of Dufferin successful

Written By Peter Richardson

Local Journalism Initative Reporter

The Museum of Dufferin was a busy place last Saturday (April 23).

About 160 people attended the Mom Market event held there that day and the organizer Jess McQueen couldn’t have been happier with how the first spring event went for 2022.

Some 15 venders were set up in the main exhibition space while guitarist and singer, Grant Boyer serenaded the crown with a litany of past and present musical numbers.

Boyer is a regular at the Mom Market events in Dufferin County.

The baked goods booth was a big crowd favourite on Saturday, as their donuts practically flew off the trays.

McQueen said she normally looks after the Mom Markets held in Grey County, but this year she has taken over organizing Orangeville events as well.

The purpose of the markets is to showcase local businesses and craft people.

The Museum of Dufferin event saw everything for sale from dry nail polish, to jewelry and clothing venders to of course the baked goods.

Considering the pandemic restrictions are just beginning to be lifted, the attendance was a pleasant surprise. Many still sported their masks, but the event ran smoothly with attention being shared by all vendors.

Organizers choose vendors by applications and the only ones turned away are ones too similar to existing vendors and this is generally limited to individual events. Larger events can accept several similar vendors because of the larger crowds and bigger spaces involved.

When the markets first started here about two years ago, around 100 shoppers would show up. These numbers have grown to over 500 for the larger venues as more and more people became aware of the unique local businesses represented at the Mom Markets.

The next Mom Market is this weekend. It will be held April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hockley Valley Farm, 307509 Hockley Road.

