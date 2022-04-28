Co-op Corner: Crewson Insurance

April 28, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Jake Overland

This week Jake Overland from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about his Co-op experience and how Crewson Insurance Brokers is contributing to our community’s future.

Crewson Insurance Brokers has been serving the Shelburne community since 1985. Ed and Wendy Crewson have been the backbone of insurance in the community. Ed Crewson was also the Shelburne Mayor for a number of years. Now with two offices, one in Shelburne and one in Wasaga Beach, Crewson Insurance Brokers continues to serve our community for over 37 now. Crewson Insurance Brokers is licensed with multiple insurance companies, and provides home, auto, commercial, and farm insurance to the residents of Ontario. They employ Technical Support Reps, Customer Support Reps, And Producers/Brokers.

As their Co-op student, I have been working as an Administrative Assistant for Crewson Insurance Brokers. I do tasks similar to a Technical Support Representative and completed training over the first few weeks of my placement. I have learned about everything from insurance renewals, to new applications. Currently I am learning to review renewals, and make insurance company portal changes. I have had the opportunity to use Crewson Insurance Broker’s systems, and learn the basics of the insurance business. I have been given a work station, and have been completing tasks alongside Billie-Jo Hand who has been training me so I can work with Scott Horner. Scott specializes in agricultural insurance. I grew up on a farm, so it was decided that working with Scott will give me the best foot in the door to the world of insurance.

I have been shown multiple career paths while working for Crewson Insurance Brokers, including Technical Support Rep, Customer Support Rep, Broker, and Principal Broker. These four positions are all associated with a brokerage. The Principal Broker is the individual who owns, and runs the brokerage. The Brokers are the individuals who generate business, and manage accounts. Customer Support Reps help the Brokers manage their book of business, and keep accounts up to date. Technical Support Reps dedicate their time to the back end of the business. This includes documentation, portal changes, and renewal review.

Crewson Insurance Brokers is not just focused on insurance. They are also focused on our local community. Ed Crewson was the Shelburne Mayor for many years, and helped form the Shelburne we know and love today. Crewson Insurance Brokers has also made donations and supported multiple causes, including the Headwaters Health Care Foundation, Diabetes Canada, Crime Stoppers, the Heritage Music Festival, CDDHS Graduate Awards and more! You can view everything there is to know about Crewson Insurance Brokers at their site crewsoninsurance.com/.

