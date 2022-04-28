Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP lay charges following break and enter in Mulmur

April 28, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP have charged one person after solving a break and enter in Mulmur.

On April 1, 2022, Dufferin OPP received a report of a residential break and enter in Mulmur Township. 

Upon completion of the investigation, the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit executed three search warrants on
April 20, 2022. 

Consequently, property was seized and one person was taken into custody.

A 20 year-old male from Grey County has been charged with Break and enter to commit indictable offence. 

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in June of 2022, to answer to the charge. 

The charge has not been proven in  a court of law. 

Dufferin OPP would like to remind local residents that theft is a crime of
opportunity. 

Thieves often look for unattended or unsecured property to steal. 

Always secure your vehicle and your homes by removing car keys, locking all doors and windows, removing all valuables from plain view, and never leave your car running and unattended. 

As well, if you are leaving your home for a length of time please have family, friends or neighbours checking on your property, clearing snow and removing newspapers. 

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to any criminal activity, please call the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.



         

