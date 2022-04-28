Current & Past Articles » Police news

Catalytic convertor thefts being investigated

April 28, 2022   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the theft of catalytic convertors from residential driveways that occurred over last weekend. 

On April 22, 2022, Dufferin OPP received reports of two brazen thefts of catalytic convertors that occurred in the area of Townline and Cardwell Street in the Town of Orangeville. The investigation revealed that the thefts occurred in the overnight hours of April 21, to April 22, 2022. The catalytic convertors were cut from the vehicles, which were parked in their respective driveways. At this time there is no suspect information.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these thefts, please call the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at:
ontariocrimestoppers.ca



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Completed SWIFT project connects over 300 homes, businesses and farms to high-speed internet in rural Dufferin County

Written by PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER In rural Dufferin County the need for fast and reliable internet has become an increasingly apparent issue.  ...

Museum of Dufferin unveils new art exhibit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) has opened a new art exhibit featuring the works of local artist ...

Shelburne Town Council adopts social media policy

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has adopted a social media policy.  During their meeting on Monday (April 25), council ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support