Catalytic convertor thefts being investigated

April 28, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the theft of catalytic convertors from residential driveways that occurred over last weekend.

On April 22, 2022, Dufferin OPP received reports of two brazen thefts of catalytic convertors that occurred in the area of Townline and Cardwell Street in the Town of Orangeville. The investigation revealed that the thefts occurred in the overnight hours of April 21, to April 22, 2022. The catalytic convertors were cut from the vehicles, which were parked in their respective driveways. At this time there is no suspect information.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these thefts, please call the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at:

ontariocrimestoppers.ca

