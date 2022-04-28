Shelburne golfers back on the links after long winter

April 28, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

For some golfers, if you can see the grass, the conditions are good enough to play.

After a long winter, local golf clubs are starting to welcome players back on the greens to enjoy their favourite sport.

It has been somewhat of a late start this year after snow in the latter part of spring meant the fairways were wet and just

not playable.

Grounds crews have been working hard to maintain courses and get things ready.

For some, there has been pre-season training indoors.

At the Shelburne Golf & Country Club, young junior golfers have already been practicing on the Club’s indoor simulators for several weeks in anticipation of getting out on the real course.

Golf is a big sport in Ontario. The Ontario Golf Association represents over 450 member clubs in the province and there are other smaller 9-hole courses that just operate on their own.

The range of golfers on Ontario course varies widely. From those who come out only a couple of times each year to avid Club members who golf a couple of times a week, or more, the links are always full on a nice day.

The Ontario Golf Association has programs for advanced golfers including junior programs, provincial champions, and national champions.

Golf Clubs also provide the opportunity for many organizations to hold fundraising events. Tournaments are a popular way for charitable organizations to host events that people will enjoy and want to be a part of.

Many clubs offer tournament packages to help get a tournament up and running.

One of the best things about golf – it is a sport you can play for the rest of your life once you learn the game.

