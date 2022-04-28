Stayner tied with Mitchell in Junior C North Conference championship

April 28, 2022

Written By Brian Lockhart

The North Carruthers Division champion Stayner Siskins, are tied with the Mitchell Hawks after the opening two games of their best-of seven series for the North Conference championship of the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

The Siskins came out on top locally after winning the final Division series over the Alliston Hornets.

Game One of the conference championship got underway on Friday, April 22, on Mitchell home ice.

After going ahead on a single goal in the first period, the Siskins blew the game wide open in the second scoring four unanswered goals that left the Hawks scrambling to get back into the game.

Three more third period goals gave the Siskins an 8-0 win and provided an embarrassing loss for the home team and North Pollock Division champions.

Game two of the series was on Stayner home ice on Sunday, April 24.

This time Mitchell got the opening goal at just 1:26 into the first period.

Stayner tied it up at the midway mark in the frame.

The Hawks again were in the lead early in the second period, but the Siskins again tied it up just over two minutes later.

A hard battle in the third period produced no scoring and the teams returned to the ice after the break for an overtime period.

Mitchell scored a 4:24 into overtime to win the game 3-2 and redeem their loss from the previous game.

The teams will be back at for Game Three on Thursday, April 28, in Mitchell.

In other series as of Sunday, the Grimsby Peach Kings and New Hamburg Firebirds are tied at one.

The Lakeshore Canadiens are leading the North Middlesex Stars 2-0 in their series.

The Clarington Eagles are leading the Napanee Raiders 2-0.

Conference winners will go on to play in the Schmalz Cup provincial Junior C

tournament.

The Schmalz Cup is being played as a round-robin style tournament this year.

The semi-final and championship final will be played the University of Guelph with the championship final game being played on May 15.

