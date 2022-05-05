Donation gives Headwaters nurses a mental health break and technical training

May 5, 2022 · 0 Comments

As part of National Nursing week, the RBC Foundation has donated $10,000 to provide the nurses at Headwaters Healthcare Centre with continued training, and additional funding to provide mental health support.

Anna-Marie Sutherland, VP, Patient Experience, Health Integration at Headwaters, said the donation is particularly timely.

“Professional development and life-long learning are fundamental to nursing, particularly in this currently challenging and changing health care environment,” said Sutherland. “We are incredibly grateful for this support, which we’ll use for specific and technical nursing education throughout the year.”

Additional funds will also be allocated to support activities and guest speakers specifically designed to support the mental health needs of nurses.

“We recently had a great planning meeting about Nursing week and when I shared that RBC had donated additional funds to support the nursing team in the area of mental health everyone was thrilled,” said Sutherland.

According to data released by Ontario Health’s COVID frontline wellness program, nurses are seeking mental health help more than any other frontline healthcare worker. Recent data released by Mental Health Research Canada also shows that healthcare workers, and nurses in particular, have been profoundly impacted by the pandemic.

“The pandemic has proven not only how important nurses are to our community, but also how important it is for us to continue to take care of these local heroes,” said Melanie Renon, regional vice-president, central shores, RBC. “Our goal with these donations is to help ensure our nurses – who always answer the call – not only feel appreciated, but also have the resources and supports they need to continue the great work they do for all of us.”

The donation to support the nurses at Headwaters is part of the RBC Foundation’s overall donation of $120,000 to 13 local hospital foundations this year to support nurses in Halton, Grey, Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford and Dufferin Counties.

Over the past 13 years the RBC Foundation has donated more than $1.2 million to local south western Ontario nurses to access education & training.

Held in honour of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale, National Nursing Week is designed to increase the awareness of the many contributions nursing makes to the wellbeing of Canadians. National Nursing Week runs from May 9-15, 2022.

Readers Comments (0)