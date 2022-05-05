Lord Dufferin IODE’s Geranium Sale is back

Written By Sam Odrowski

It’s time to roll up your sleeves and plant your garden – spring has returned!

A wonderful addition to any garden this season is the Lord Dufferin IODE’s red, white, pink, salmon, and citronella geraniums, which are currently available for pre-order.

Pick up days are May 26, 27, and 28 at 10 & 10 Garden Centre from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and orders can be placed by emailing lorddufferiniode@gmail.com or calling Lord Dufferin IODE president Jessica Cerveny at 519-307-2088 or long-time member Dori Ebel at 519-941-1865. The price is $40 for a flat of 10 plants or $7 each, with all of the money raised being donated to non-profit organizations in the community, such as Headwaters Hospital, Orangeville Food Bank, and the local library.

Unlike a greenhouse or big box store, customers who support the Lord Dufferin IODE’s Annual Geranium Sale know that their money is going to a good cause.

“We keep all of the funds local, so it benefits people here in our town, and makes it a better place to work and live,” said Cerveny.

The geraniums are locally grown at 10 & 10 Garden Centre and this year a new colour was introduced – orange. The orange geraniums sold out quickly and are no longer available, but since they were a big hit this year, the Lord Dufferin IODE plans to offer more of them next year.

Cerveny said the Lord Dufferin IODE is hoping to sell all 4,300 plants in total this year and raise $7,000, as it has in past years.

The organization is always looking for new volunteers and anyone interested can reach out to Cerveny or Ebel by phone or contact the group by email.

