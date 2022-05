Impaired driver rolls over in Mulmur

May 5, 2022 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP investigated a single-vehicle motor vehicle collision Friday (April 29) night in Mulmur Township and as a result of the investigation, it was determined that the collision was due to impaired operation.

The driver lost more than traction, they lost their driver’s license for 90 days and had their vehicle impounded for seven.

The collision was not fatal.

Readers Comments (0)