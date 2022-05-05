High schools return to rugby pitch after two-year delay

May 5, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The champion rugby team column in the District 4 / 10 records for 2020 and 2021 are blank – thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that kept schools from playing the sport.

This year, high schools are once again fielding teams on the rugby pitch with both boys and girls teams battling it out for the District title.

Spectators are now allowed to watch these outdoor games, after indoor sports were off-limits during the winter months.

A good crowd of both students, parents, and grandparents turned out to watch Centre Dufferin District High School teams play their first games of the season on April 26.

The CDDHS Royals girls’ varsity team were first up on the field with a 2:30 p.m. start in their game against the Orangeville District Secondary School Bears.

It was a cool and windy afternoon that had spectators bundled up, but on the pitch, the teams played a good solid match.

The Royals managed to come out on top with a 22-17 win in their first game of

the season.

Other teams in the girl’s A Pool included Centre Wellington, and Erin District

High School.

In the senior boys division, the Royals were up against John F. Ross CVI

from Guelph.

The Royals played a good game but were blanked by the Ross team and had to settle for a 33-0 loss.

The senior division has a four game schedule this year before going

into playoffs.

The Royals junior boys team finished the day, taking on John F. Ross with a 4:30 p.m. start.

At the end of the game, the Royals failed to score and took a 36-0 loss in their first outing of the season.

The Juniors have a four game schedule before going into playoffs.

Junior playoffs will get underway on May 9, with the semi-finals and the District championship game taking place on May 12.

