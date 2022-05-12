Dufferin-Caledon Liberal candidate shares support for Shelburne Bypass

The Ontario Liberal Party (OLP) candidate in Dufferin-Caledon, Bob Gordanier announced on Tuesday that he will advocate for the construction of the proposed truck bypass in Shelburne.

Shelburne Town Council has been asking the province to support construction of a truck bypass for years, but there has been no action by the provincial government.

If built, the bypass will not only provide much needed relief to those in town having to deal with truck traffic and noise, but it will also support continued downtown growth and investment in the community, according to Gordanier.

“Shelburne has a community improvement plan that relies on having this truck bypass built so that small businesses can expand and thrive in their community,” said Bob Gordanier, the OLP candidate for Dufferin-Caledon.

“If I am elected on June 2nd, I will get it built.”

