Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin-Caledon Liberal candidate shares support for Shelburne Bypass  

May 12, 2022   ·   0 Comments

The Ontario Liberal Party (OLP) candidate in Dufferin-Caledon, Bob Gordanier announced on Tuesday that he will advocate for the construction of the proposed truck bypass in Shelburne.  

Shelburne Town Council has been asking the province to support construction of a truck bypass for years, but there has been no action by the provincial government.

If built, the bypass will not only provide much needed relief to those in town having to deal with truck traffic and noise, but it will also support continued downtown growth and investment in the community, according to Gordanier. 

“Shelburne has a community improvement plan that relies on having this truck bypass built so that small businesses can expand and thrive in their community,” said Bob Gordanier, the OLP candidate for Dufferin-Caledon.  

“If I am elected on June 2nd, I will get it built.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local NDP candidate says she’ll stand up for people, not profits

Written By Zachary Roman As an educator, Tess Prendergast said she’s seen firsthand how devastating cuts to education funding can be. She said Ontario classrooms ...

Canadian Creamery Emporium hosting grand opening celebration this weekend

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter When you walk into the Canadian Creamery Emporium the first thing staff will do is make you ...

Local Rotary Club introducing HMF Concert Series

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Live concert music will be heard in Shelburne after a two-year break. The Rotary Club of Shelburne ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support