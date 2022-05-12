Where’s the Bypass?

May 12, 2022 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

Vehicle traffic in Shelburne continues to increase. Transport trucks, various sized aggregate haulers, other commercial vehicles, commuter and weekend tourism traffic continuously roar through town. No doubt, summer will bring greater volume.

The bypass issue has been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Transportation (MOT) by Shelburne Town Council and County of Dufferin. Any diversion of traffic involves the roads of neighboring townships and the County, as well as the MOT.

Main and Owen Sound Street, as part of Highways 10 and 89 are vastly

overutilized in servicing this traffic flow.

As well, adjacent residential streets become crowded connecting routes when Main and Owen Sound Street

are overwhelmed and gridlocked. This creates a dangerous situation, mixing pedestrians, residences and storefronts with too many vehicles.

Shelburne is bearing the brunt of

GTA traffic traveling to other locations. The volume of traffic is very detrimental to the downtown and main streets.

Through traffic to other destinations is a regional matter requiring local input in finding solutions. Share your concerns with government representatives.

Elections are in the offing at provincial and municipal levels. Perhaps current and aspiring politicians should be reminded of the need for the long overdue Shelburne bypass.

Alex Bell

Concerned Owen Sound St., Shelburne resident

