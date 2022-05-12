Local diamond dedicated in memory of local ball player and coach

Written By Brian Lockhart

A local baseball diamond at Hyland Park in Shelburne has been dedicated in memory of a local player, coach, and fan who loved the game and played his last game in a 3-pitch tournament the night he passed away in 2011.

Known as “Mr. Baseball” in Shelburne, Gary Galbraith, was a lifelong baseball player who started playing for the Whitfield Sr. Baseball Club as a youth.

After moving the Club to Shelburne in the early 80’s to take advantage of a field with lights, he continued with the sport.

He soon joined the Shelburne Schooners.

Gary became a leader for the club and in 2004 he took over the responsibilities of the team as a player and coach. He actively recruited young talent to join the club.

Gary and his team were successful and were able to win a championship.

He was also a member of the Shelburne Men’s Thursday night 3-Pitch League and played for the Diggers.

Over the years Gary led many fundraisers which supported senior men’s baseball and Shelburne Minor Baseball.

Many people who played ball with Gary remember him fondly when they head out to play a game, not only for his contributions to the game of baseball but to the community of Shelburne.

In September, 2019, local resident Paul Smith made a request to Shelburne Town Council to provide official recognition to Gary Galbraith for his service to Shelburne.

Council agreed it was a worthwhile effort.

On Saturday, May 7, family and friends gathered at the diamond in Hyland Park where the diamond was named Gary Galbraith Memorial Field.

