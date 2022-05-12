Shelburne Cricket’s second season starting soon

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club is currently looking for more players from Orangeville.

The Shelburne Cricket Club is ready to start the 2022 season with the opening game getting underway at KTH Park in Shelburne on Saturday, May 21.

The Club had a successful season last year that wrapped up with an exciting final game in September.

This year the league has expanded with more players and teams entering into competition.

To get the season started, the Club is hosting an opening day and ceremony which will include several speakers and a history of cricket in Dufferin County.

“We are proud to say that the Shelburne Cricket Club has grown tremendously from last year,” said Club president Ahsen Siddiqui. “This year, due to a large turnaround of cricket players we were able to make a new team beside the two existing teams from previous years. We are excited to introduce to everyone the Shelburne Warriors. Also new this year is our game format. We will be playing our first every T20 house league. The season will last from May 21 until the end of September, after which we will have our exhibition games between Shelburne youth and Stars. Our social media slogan this year is ‘#gameison.’

This season will mark the first complete season for the club since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year the club had a short playing season due to provincial restrictions.

The first game of the season will pit the champion Shelburne Knights against last season’s runner-up, the Shelburne Gladiators.

Opening day on the cricket pitch will feature several activities, refreshments, and opening remarks.

The first game of the year will get underway at 3:30 p.m. at KTH Park.

The Club encourages spectators to come out to the park to watch the game and enjoy the day’s festivities.

