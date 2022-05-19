Dufferin County renames Children’s Services division – Early Years and Child Care

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The County of Dufferin has renamed its Children’s Services division, which will now be known as Early Years and Child Care.

The County announced the renaming in a press release on May 17, and said the new name reflects the division’s service realignment to modernize it’s current and future services and programs.

The modernizations include pandemic-related changes and implementation of the Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care System.

“Our team conducted a full-service review and redesigned service delivery to ensure we meet the needs of the community and provincial requirement,” said Lori-Jane Del Medico, program manager.

“We remain committed to supporting Dufferin families through our role as the service system manager for Early Years programs and services, and license child care.”

The Early Years and Child Care division adapted and continued to support families despite the pandemic, by delivering EarlyON and other core programs and services remotely, virtually, and outdoors.

The division also supported licensed child care with sustainability funding and the implementation of Emergency Child Care at no cost to eligible essential workers when child care closures were mandated.

The Early Years and Child Care division provide and supports a wide variety of programs and service within the county. These including EarlyON Child and Family Centre free programs and resources for parents, caregivers and children; lowering the cost of license child care for eligible families through reduced fees; funding supports to ensure the sustainability of licensed child care; continuous professional learning of Early Years professionals; and supports for children with additional needs in licensed child care.

Del Medico noted Early Years and Child Care division will be hosting a county-wide professional learning day on June 3 to support the work of registered early childhood educators and other early learning professionals.

To learn more about the Early Years and Child Care division visit www.dufferincounty.ca/services/early-years-and-child-care.

