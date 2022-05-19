Advanced polls open now for provincial election

May 19, 2022 · 0 Comments

Advanced polls are open now, running from May 19 to May 28 across all of Dufferin–Caledon. Advanced polls open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Polling stations include:

• Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (200 Fiddle Park Lane, Shelburne)

• Monora Park Pavilion (500 Monora Park Drive, Mono)

• Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre (6 Northmen Way, Orangeville)

A good way to stay up to date on all the relevant voter information for the upcoming provincial election is by downloading Elections Ontario’s new app, according to Sharon LaMeadow, local Elections Ontario officer.

“On the app, you can have your voter information card loaded onto it, and when it’s loaded on to the app, you can bring that to the poll, and we’ll scan that,” said LaMeadow.

Having the voter card on your phone can be more convenient than waiting for it in the mail or carrying it around, she added.

When coming in to the Orangeville Curling Club to cast a ballot, voters should bring a piece of photo ID and voter notification card.

LaMeadow said she’d encourage everyone in the Dufferin–Caledon riding to get educated on their local candidates and get out to vote.

“We’re in a day and age where everyone should try their best to stay as informed as possible on whatever they’re passionate about, just really look into it. In terms of going out to vote, I think it’s nice to encourage your family and friends, especially the young people to vote, or even get involved volunteering as well,” she noted.

“We do have a public engagement officer who will be hosting a variety of events across the electoral district. So, if there’s any community organizations that would want to come by and have a booth there or talk to the younger people, or any electors who face any barriers can also be in contact with us to let us know if there’s anything we can do to accommodate them at the polls as well.”

LaMeadow said it’s best to vote early to avoid lineups on election day.

“I think that’s a key thing that we’re looking for because when you wait till the last second that’s when you deal with all the lineups,” she remarked.

The provincial election is happening June 2.

Readers Comments (0)