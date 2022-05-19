CDDHS Co-op Corner: Jellycraft Café & Bakery

May 19, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Azaria Gallimore

This week Azaria Gallimore from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about her experience and how Jellycraft Café & Bakery is contributing to our community’s future.

Jellycraft Café & Bakery was established in 2001and can be found at 120 Main Street in Shelburne. They sell a large variety of pastries and drinks, as well as homemade soups, sandwiches, wraps and delicious pierogis. They also cater weddings and birthday parties. The staff consists of the owner Ewa Kotwas and her wonderful employees Joan, Emily, Abby and Lori.

My Co-op job title would be Assistant Baker. I have learned how to make sugar cookies, chocolate raspberry muffins, hot chocolate, coffees and iced cappuccinos. I have also learned how to make different types of sandwiches such as Chicken Caesar Wrap, Club Sandwiches, Salmon Sandwiches and many more delicious sandwiches. I’ve also learned how to use the cash register and how to take orders.

Some tasks that I still might get a chance to do are making bread from scratch, and perhaps even designing and baking a cake by myself. The equipment that I use on a daily basis are a spatula, towel, bowls and a whisk. My training consisted of how to work a cash register, how to manage my time, proper cleaning techniques, and how to turn off all the equipment such as the stoves, mixers and ovens. Careers that could be related to my placement are Restaurant/Small Business Owner, Chef, Sales & Marketing, and Event Planner.

Jellycraft Café & Bakery has a long history of supporting our CDDHS Co-op Program by offering students incredible hands-on learning opportunities. They also try to help support the community by donating our day-old pastries & breads to members in the community in need.

Readers Comments (0)