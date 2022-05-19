Dufferin OPP save occupants of upside down vehicle in waterway

May 19, 2022

Dufferin OPP are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of County Road 10 and Mono-Amaranth Townline in Amaranth Township.

On May 11, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Dufferin OPP, along with emergency services, responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of County Road 10 and Mono-Amaranth Townline. The initial investigation revealed that two passenger vehicles left the roadway after colliding. One of the vehicles rolled and came to rest on the vehicle’s roof, submerged in a small creek. An off-duty OPP officer was the first on scene and observed that both occupant’s heads were submerged in water. The officer acted quickly and cut the seatbelts, freeing the victims from the water.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the rollover was transported to a local hospital where he was then airlifted by Air Ornge to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The passenger in this vehicle was transported to a local hospital where he was then transported by land ambulance to a trauma centre with unknown injuries.

The lone driver in the second vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

