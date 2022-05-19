Dufferin OPP participating in Canada Road Safety Week campaign, sharing tips

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are marking the beginning of Canada Road Safety Week, a seven-day national campaign aimed at making Canada’s roads the safest in the world.

This annual awareness campaign started May 17 and is designed to increase public compliance with safe driving measures in order to save lives and reduce injuries on Canada’s roads.

The focus of this campaign continues to be on the elimination of impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and driving without a seatbelt.

This year’s campaign offers a strong reminder that the decisions drivers make not only affect them, but also their passengers, other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians with whom they share the road.

Too many drivers make their choices based on the risk that they are personally willing to accept, with a total disregard for the risk they pose to others. That is why this year’s campaign theme is “Safer You. Safer Me.”

Drivers are reminded to keep their eyes on the road, keep their hands on the wheel, keep their head focused on driving and keep the safety of themselves and others in mind when they make decisions behind the steering wheel.

Dufferin OPP is proud to be participating in this year’s Canada Road Safety Campaign. While this public safety initiative is part of a national effort, our local efforts are to make the roads in Dufferin County among the safest in the world.

